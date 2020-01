Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 14:13 Hits: 0

Chinese public broadcasters and international media praised the impressive show. Local residents showed up in droves to watch the celebrations that never took place.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/shanghai-pre-taped-new-year-s-drone-spectacle/a-51881229?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf