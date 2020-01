Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:09 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - A Koran was found in the bag of a man shot dead by French police on Friday after he went on rampage with a knife in a park near Paris, killing one person and wounding two others.

