Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:23 Hits: 2

Children may learn from an early age when it's appropriate to drink and how many drinks are okay from watching all the adults in their lives, a Dutch study suggests. Researchers asked 75 fathers and 83 mothers how common it would be for adults to drink in a range of situations like during a party ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kids-see-you-when-you-re-drinking-12232568