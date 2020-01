Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:09 Hits: 1

Despite its good intentions, Prohibition failed to impose sobriety on the public. But popular movements such as Dry January and Sober Curious now encourage individuals to experience the benefits of an alcohol-free life for themselves.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0103/Does-Dry-January-signal-a-shift-on-alcohol?icid=rss