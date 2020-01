Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:47 Hits: 2

In good news this week: Record numbers of women were elected to the U.K. House of Commons, scientists trapped carbon in stone, and more progress.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Progress-Watch/2020/0103/Points-of-Progress-UK-elects-record-number-of-women-and-more?icid=rss