Birthday Cheers for Greta Thunberg as 2020's First #FridaysForFuture Strikes Take Place Across Globe

Julia Conley, staff writer
The first #FridaysForFuture protests of the new year and decade coincided with the 17th birthday of Greta Thunberg, who joined fellow young climate action leaders at a demonstration outside Swedish Parliament.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/03/birthday-cheers-greta-thunberg-2020s-first-fridaysforfuture-strikes-take-place?cd-origin=rss

