Moscow Mitch doesn't say if he got advance warning of Trump's war escalation, applauds it anyway

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:20 Hits: 2

Moscow Mitch McConnell didn't say Friday morning whether he had received advance notice of Donald Trump's ordered assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but he did applaud it, saying "no man alive" is responsible for more U.S. deaths. Let the war drum banging begin.

McConnell also said, "The architect and chief engineer for the world's most active state sponsor of terrorism has been removed from the battlefield at the hand of the United States military. [...] Now his terrorist leadership has been ended." Never mind that Trump acted without prior official notification to Congress and certainly without authorization for the action.

In fact, the legal authorization for the attack is at this point murky. The administration is insisting that Soleimani posed an "imminent" threat, and the Pentagon said that he was "actively developing" plans to kill American diplomats and armed services members. That's a theme McConnell picked up. "I'm encouraged by the steps the U.S. military is taking to defend American personnel and interests from a growing Iranian threat," he said.

Because, however, there was no briefing of Congress—neither of the Gang of Eight, consisting of congressional leadership and Intelligence Committee chairs, nor of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—about the plans, he doesn't know whether that imminent Iranian plot to attack Americans has any basis in reality. The attack was most emphatically not authorized by Congress, and in fact a majority of members in both the House and the Senate have voted to deny Trump the authority to wage war on Iran. McConnell's parliamentary maneuvering is basically the only thing that stopped that from passing.

McConnell is willing to give Trump free rein in just about anything—including this escalation that is definitely putting American troops in harm's way.

Oversight? Nope. Power of the purse? What's that. Levy war? You got it. Oh, but he does promise that there will be a classified Senate briefing next week. After the fact, when the wheels of war are already in motion.

Please give $1 to our nominee fund to help Democrats and end Moscow Mitch's career as Senate majority leader.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1909273