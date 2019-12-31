Dangerous Women Embracing Risk to Change the World: Ava DuVernay, Ai-jen Poo, Abigail Disney More

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 13:27 Hits: 0

Media trailblazer Pat Mitchell is a person of many firsts. She was the first woman president of PBS, CNN Productions and the Paley Center for Media, formerly known as the Museum of Television & Radio. She is chair of the Sundance Institute and the Women’s Media Center. Mitchell tells her story in her new memoir, “Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing Risk to Change the World,” and speaks with us about some of the women she chose to profile. “Being the first or the only person in any situation that looks like you is always an additional challenge because there is a harsher spotlight,” she says. “For women leaders, it’s always meant a fear of being judged entirely as a woman leader.”

