The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Rep. Ro Khanna on Qassem Soleimani Assassination: Trump's Actions Are Unconstitutional

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg2 iran rokhanna 1

We continue our discussion of the U.S. assassination of Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani with Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna of California. Khanna says he believes the assassination was planned for some time and that Congress has failed to hold the Trump administration accountable. “I believe that the president’s policies are putting us in tremendous danger, and the motives are almost not relevant. What’s relevant is that he acted in a way that’s unconstitutional,” Khanna says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/3/rep_ro_khanna_on_qassem_soleimani

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version