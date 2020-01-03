Rep. Ro Khanna on Qassem Soleimani Assassination: Trump's Actions Are Unconstitutional

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 13:24 Hits: 2

We continue our discussion of the U.S. assassination of Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani with Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna of California. Khanna says he believes the assassination was planned for some time and that Congress has failed to hold the Trump administration accountable. “I believe that the president’s policies are putting us in tremendous danger, and the motives are almost not relevant. What’s relevant is that he acted in a way that’s unconstitutional,” Khanna says.

