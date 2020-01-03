U.S. Assassination of Soleimani Could Spark Another Round of Civil War in Iraq

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 13:33 Hits: 2

After the United States assassinated Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in a major escalation of the conflict between Iran and the United States, which now threatens to engulf Iraq and the Middle East, we get response from Iraqi journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, who says the U.S. killing of Soleimani was reckless. “Did anyone consult Iraqis about the assassination of Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil?” he asks. “We don’t want another round of civil war.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/3/us_assassination_of_soleimani_could_spark