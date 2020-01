Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:12 Hits: 3

Daniel R. Birdsong, University of Dayton Public opinion polls are ingrained in American politics. It seems like every day there is a new poll about the presidential election or impeachment…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/want-to-know-what-will-happen-in-2020-look-to-state-polls-for-the-answer/