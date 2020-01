Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:13 Hits: 3

Police in a Paris suburb shot a man dead after he went on a rampage with a knife, killing one person and injuring two others. French officials gave no motive for his attack but believe he would have claimed more lives.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/police-kill-paris-knife-attacker-after-deadly-park-stabbing-spree/a-51883199?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf