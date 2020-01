Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:36 Hits: 3

The targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US is the latest episode in a troubled relationship. DW examines the tensions between the two nations dating back decades.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-us-and-iran-decades-of-enmity/a-51883216?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf