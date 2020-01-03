The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Front-line activists 'Primera Linea' protect Chile's protesters, but some criticize their methods

Category: World Hits: 2

People have been talking about the Primera Linea since the very start of the popular uprising in Chile back in October. The young people who make up this group regularly clash with police during protests, often dressed up as superheroes from the Marvel universe. They say their aim is to protect the protesters, but some say their methods are too violent.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200103-frontline-activists-primera-linea-protecting-protesters-chile-santiago-super-heroes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version