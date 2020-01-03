Front-line activists 'Primera Linea' protect Chile's protesters, but some criticize their methods

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 15:41 Hits: 2

People have been talking about the Primera Linea since the very start of the popular uprising in Chile back in October. The young people who make up this group regularly clash with police during protests, often dressed up as superheroes from the Marvel universe. They say their aim is to protect the protesters, but some say their methods are too violent.

