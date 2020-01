Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:01 Hits: 2

In Denmark, several Syrian families are living in fear of being deported to Syria, where the civil war continues. The Danish government considers Damascus and its region "safe" places and says the refugees must return there. Daham Alasaad followed one such family for this report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200103-video-reporters-one-way-ticket-forced-repatriation-for-denmark-s-syrian-refugees-damascus-safe