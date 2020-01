Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:13 Hits: 3

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday called for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in London, urging an end to what he described as his "torture" in detention.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-president-calls-for-julian-assange-to-be-released-from-uk-prison-12232190