Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

While the globalization that embodied the 1990s liberated multinational corporations, the advent of the Internet economy a decade later boosted corporate concentration further. And the adverse effects this is having on competition, wealth distribution, and fiscal transparency are likely to worsen in the coming years.

