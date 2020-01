Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 17:04 Hits: 2

The United Methodist Church is expected to split following an impasse over a persistent debate over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ inclusion.Leaders of the nation's third-largest denomination said Friday that the Unit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/476657-united-methodist-church-announces-plan-to-split-over-gay-marriage-and