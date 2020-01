Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 17:57 Hits: 3

The home and office of Michael Esposito, the lobbyist who claimed he had inside access to the Trump administration but whom the president denied knowing, was searched by the FBI, The Washington Post ...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/476670-report-fbi-searched-home-and-office-of-lobbyist-trump-denied-knowing