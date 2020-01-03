Soleimani assassination was planned for days, but Congress was not briefed before or after

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 17:31 Hits: 3

The White House can declare that the Quds Force was a terrorist organization. It can label Qassem Soleimani a terrorist. But attempts to paint his assassination on Jan. 3 outside the Baghdad International Airport as just another takedown of a terrorist leader, no different from the elimination of Osama bin Laden or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or many others, founder on a single point: Soleimani, Major General Soleimani, was also the head of the Iranian armed forces and a major figure in the government of a foreign power.

The operation to strike and kill Soleimani was planned days in advance. Donald Trump, along with everyone at the White House and Pentagon involved in the operation, was absolutely aware that this was an attack that risked involving the United States in a war against a country with the eighth largest official army on the planet. More than that: They had to be aware that the very thing they’ve accused Iran of again and again—the use of irregular forces around the globe to carry out military actions—meant that making the attack on Soleimani generated a threat to U.S. forces in Iraq, to American civilians everywhere in the Middle East, and to both American and allied assets around the world.

But despite knowing the potential impact of the actions, Trump failed to brief Congress. Members of the Gang of Eight, including the leadership of both House and Senate and the heads of both chambers’ Intelligence committees, were not consulted or informed before the action took place. Both House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have issued statements that make it clear that they were not briefed. Republicans who had been asked about a briefing have issued word salad statements praising Trump while avoiding the question of whether they were briefed.

In 2011, President Barack Obama kept the members of the Gang of Eight up to date on the movements of Osama bin Laden, and briefed them on plans for the raid against him. Immediately following confirmation that the al-Qaida leader had been eliminated, Obama called members of both parties before making a public statement.

In 2019, Trump spoke only with Republicans both before and after the raid in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed. Democrats, including those in the Gang of Eight, were not contacted before the raid, and no Democratic members of Congress were briefed before Trump began making public statements.

In 2020 … Trump didn’t even bother to inform Republicans before he took an action that could very well embroil the U.S., and the world, in an extended war.

Between the still untouched George W. Bush authorization to use military force and the ability to strike against terrorists, who were exempted from the 1976 Executive Order 11905 banning political assassinations, Trump has expansive authority to kill people just about anywhere. And both Bush and Obama did not hesitate to go after terrorist leaders even when they were outside the area of active military operations.

However, Obama was very deliberate in keeping Congress informed when he was looking at a “high-value target,” with the understanding that taking out someone who commanded authority across large international groups could have serious consequences. Those actions were often preceded with cautions to diplomatic staff, travel advisories, expanded airport security, and bolstered support at embassies around the world. But Trump, who infamously expressed his fondness for surprise, does not appear to have done any planning beyond killing Soleimani.

The only person who has claimed to have advance knowledge of the raid is Lindsey Graham, who golfed with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday—though, based on previous events, there’s a fair chance that everyone in the prime rib night buffet line with Trump got the chance to overhear the details of the upcoming drone strike.

The assassination of Soleimani was not a spur-of-the-moment event. It was something that was considered for some time and planned over a number of days. Trump found time to chat about it with Lindsey Graham, but didn’t inform congressional leadership or explain under what authority he was acting against a foreign leader.

Trump’s action in assassinating Soleimani represents another degradation of the power of Congress. The power of the purse and the power of oversight have already been readily surrendered by Republicans anxious to stay out of Trump’s tweets. Now Trump has taken the power to levy war. And what Republican is going to say he cannot have it? At the time of this writing, Mitch McConnell has issued no statement, while House GOP leader Keven McCarthy has praised Trump for taking “decisive action.”

Trump deserves an apology. Apparently Article II does say he can do anything he wants.

McConnell appeared just after noon to give a statement from the Senate floor.

McConnell went out of his way to repeatedly label Soleimani as a terrorist and make no mention that he was also a government official — the same path McCarthy took in his statements. McConnell urged Democrats to “withhold judgement” until more information is available.

A briefing is surely coming. As soon as Russia is up to speed.

