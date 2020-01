Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 00:21 Hits: 3

It’s a new year, and the U.S. has found a new enemy—an Iraqi militia called Kata’ib Hezbollah. How tragically predictable was that? So who or what is Kata’ib Hezbollah? Why…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-begins-the-new-year-with-a-major-foreign-policy-blunder-in-iraq/