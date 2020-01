Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 03:06 Hits: 3

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East.

