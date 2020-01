Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 06:27 Hits: 3

The US Department of State has urged Americans in Iraq to leave "immediately" after Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that targeted the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

