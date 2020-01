Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 03:31 Hits: 3

The Australian navy on Friday began the evacuations of some of the thousands of people stranded on the east coast of the fire-ravaged country as a searing weather front was set to whip up more blazes across the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200103-australia-new-south-wales-victoria-bush-fires-wildfires-state-emergency-evacuation-scott-morrison