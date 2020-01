Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 10:24 Hits: 4

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/03/britain-urges-de-escalation-after-us-killing-of-iran039s-soleimani