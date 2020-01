Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 10:24 Hits: 4

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri called on all Iraqi factions to unite and expel foreign troops, hours after the U.S. killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air strike on Baghdad airport.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/03/iraqi-militia-commander-amiri-calls-for-expelling-foreign-troops---state-tv