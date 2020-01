Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 09:50 Hits: 4

VIENNA: Austria's first coalition between conservatives and Greens announced on Thursday (Jan 2) that it would aim for carbon neutrality by 2040 to make the country a European "forerunner" in climate protection. The two disparate parties have agreed to govern in what Greens leader Werner Kogler ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coalition-gambles-on-making-austria-carbon-neutral-by-2040-12228068