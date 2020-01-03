Thursday night owls open thread: Trump orders wagging of dog in killing of Iran military commander

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 04:03 Hits: 3

Donald Trump ordered the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps., and U.S. officials have reported that a drone strike on Baghdad International Airport has done exactly that. Iranian media has confirmed the death of the general. The United States designates the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

A statement from the Pentagon noted:

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the statement continues. "General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more." [...] “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

Meanwhile, Divine Right Donald had his own ALL CAPS version from last year:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! July 23, 2018

I have family in IranÃ¢Â€Â” I am concerned for them & us. The Islamic Republican of Iran is oppressive w/horrific human rights violations but war isnÃ¢Â€Â™t the answerÃ¢Â€Â” & escalation w/out diplomatic strategic will bring us to war, which is *exactly* what hardliners want. #NoWarWithIran January 3, 2020

IRAQ URGENT: Apparently Trump has decided we want open war with the top 3 largest militias that comprise +150,000 fighters including the 25,000 Katieb Hezbollah & 10,000s more in the Badr Brigades. January 3, 2020

In order to get elected, @realDonaldTrump will start a war with Iran. https://t.co/epNEo4RoKL January 3, 2020

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW January 3, 2020

Perspective | This is how easily the U.S. and Iran could blunder into war

