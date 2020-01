Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 14:33 Hits: 3

A former top official at the State Department wrote Thursday that violent protests that targeted the U.S. Embassy in Iraq were the result of President Trump's foreign policies.Wendy Sherman, former under secretary...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/476497-top-obama-official-attack-on-us-embassy-trumps-fault