'Democrat' Dan Lipinski signs brief asking Supreme Court to 'revisit' Roe v. Wade

It seems 207 members of Congress, including 39 Republican senators, have filed an amicus brief asking that the Supreme Court revisit and potentially end abortion rights, including Roe v. Wade. That’s not hyperbole. In specific, the lawmakers claim an “unworkability” of the “right to abortion” found in Roe v. Wade. The brief:

[...] respectfully suggest[s] that the Fifth Circuit’s struggle to define the appropriate “large fraction” or determine what “burden” on abortion access is “undue” illustrates the unworkability of the “right to abortion” found in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) and the need for the Court to again take up the issue of whether Roe and Casey should be reconsidered and, if appropriate, overruled.

That Republican lawmakers would ask the Supreme Court to undo the key decision establishing abortion as legal and ejecting, albeit not very well, theocrats and misogynists from the decision-making is not surprising. Republican lawmakers have defended and enabled the corruption of the Trump presidency precisely because stocking the court with justices who would do so was considered more consequential than any law breaking.

But the brief asks that Roe v. Wade contains a Democratic name, as well. Illinois Rep. Daniel Lipinski, a staunch abortion foe no matter what those in his own district desire, also signed the request. His name appears alongside those of Republican brothers such as Rep. Steve King, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and Rep. Mark Meadows.

To unseat Lipinski and be rid of this conservative "Democrat" once and for all, please donate to his Democratic primary challenger, Marie Newman.

