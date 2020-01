Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 14:27 Hits: 2

To supporters of the wacky QAnon conspiracy theory, President Donald Trump is much more than a politician/real estate mogul — he is also the person who has been chosen to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-tweets-message-of-support-for-deranged-qanon-conspiracy-theorists-after-fbi-labels-group-a-terrorism-threat/