Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 16:07 Hits: 3

It remains to be seen when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate: although the U.S. House of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/security-expert-unredacted-batch-of-ukraine-documents-reveal-key-decision-points-that-underscore-white-house-legal-troubles/