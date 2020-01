Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 00:14 Hits: 0

The UN Secretary General said he was "deeply concerned" to hear North Korea is developing a "strategic weapon." But US President Trump was confident that Kim Jong Un is a "man of his word" on denuclearization.

