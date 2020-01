Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 11:45 Hits: 2

The latest crackdown against over a dozen lawyers and activists was reportedly linked to a gathering in the city of Xiamen, where participants discussed China's democratic transition. Rights groups slammed the arrests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-arrests-pro-democracy-activists-in-year-end-crackdown/a-51859750?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf