Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 12:25 Hits: 1

Sky lanterns are simple, festive, and beautiful, but can also be dangerous. Authorities in various countries banned their use after several fires were blamed on the floating lights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sky-lanterns-the-most-elegant-fire-hazard/a-51860495?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf