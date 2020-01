Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 14:09 Hits: 2

A judge in Belgium suspended an arrest warrant against Carles Puigdemont and another pro-independence politician. The Catalan separatist leader is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belgium-halts-extradition-of-catalan-separatist-puigdemont-to-spain/a-51861672?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf