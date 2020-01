Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 10:31 Hits: 0

From Felix Tshisekedi’s rise to power in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the fall of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algeria and the acquittal of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo, Africa was rocked by seminal change throughout 2019. FRANCE 24 takes a look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200101-2019-in-africa-pro-democracy-uprisings-regime-change-and-terrorism-in-the-sahel