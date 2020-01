Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:51 Hits: 4

Law, arts and science majors are among those wanting to sign up as Ugandan defence force undertakes its latest recruitment drive. Tough training aside, the army is seen as a reliable employer when jobs are scarce.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-s-army-reels-in-the-graduates/a-51862480?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf