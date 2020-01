Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 21:01 Hits: 0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he would ask parliament for immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any trial until after March elections, when he hopes to have a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200101-netanyahu-seeks-immunity-corruption-bribery-charges-israel-politics-gantz-election