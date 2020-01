Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Thousands of tourists have been given less than 48 hours to evacuate fire-ravaged coastal communities as Australia braces for a heatwave Saturday expected to fan deadly bushfires.

