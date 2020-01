Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 09:52 Hits: 0

The leader of France's hardline CGT union on Wednesday urged all workers to join pension strikes that have crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with President Emmanuel Macron enters a second month.

