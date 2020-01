Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:35 Hits: 3

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to Libya to support the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival government that is seeking to capture the capital.

