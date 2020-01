Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:43 Hits: 3

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/02/turkish-parliament-approves-bill-allowing-libya-troop-deployment