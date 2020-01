Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:03 Hits: 2

A labour walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travellers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the country's longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/on-day-29--french-rail-strike-makes-history-12228340