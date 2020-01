Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:27 Hits: 3

A fireman battling a blaze at a New Delhi factory was killed on Thursday (Jan 2) after the building collapsed, officials said, in the third major fire in the Indian capital in less than a month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/firefighter-killed-in-latest-new-delhi-factory-blaze-12227470