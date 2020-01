Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:55 Hits: 2

The unfolding Sino-American conflict is far less cut and dried than the Cold War was. Minimizing the fallout will require both sides to recognize that, in an interconnected world, efforts to strengthen their own position become self-defeating when they undermine global stability and dynamism.

