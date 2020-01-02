The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Entire Species Are Being Wiped Out': Ecologists Say Half a Billion Animals May Have Been Killed by Australia Wildfires

Category: World Hits: 1

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"The fires have burned so hot and so fast that there has been significant mortality of animals in the trees, but there is such a big area now that is still on fire and still burning that we will probably never find the bodies."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/02/entire-species-are-being-wiped-out-ecologists-say-half-billion-animals-may-have-been?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version