Cheers and Jeers: Thursday

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 12:51 Hits: 2

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE

What Made Trump Look Like a Bigger Jackass in December

The last monthly contribution to Bullshit Mountain for 2019:

Of course there’s more. We put the rancid bottom half downstairs. It keeps the health inspector off our backs.

Cheers and Jeers starts below the fold... [Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Note: As of yesterday, it is now illegal to shoot fireworks out of your little brother's butt without a permit, under penalty of purple nurple. Thank you for your cooperation. —Fire Marshal

-

By the Numbers:

16 days!!!

Days 'til the Iowa caucuses: 32

Days 'til the Isthmus Beer and Cheese Festival in Madison, Wisconsin: 16

Number of unique visitors to Daily Kos in 2019, according to Daily Kos: 57,056,107

Number of federal judges Trump has appointed to lifetime posts: 187

Percent of them that are white and male, respectively: 80%, 85% Drop in movie ticket sales from last year: 4.6%

Years the Newseum in Washington D.C. lasted before being shut down for good Tuesday: 11 years

-

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

We didn’t ask for it, we don’t want it, we're not ready, and we haven't done anything to deserve it; nevertheless, the Texas Legislature is about to start again. Veteran Texans know that the only solution is to hunker down and laugh, since the one thing we can count on our Lege for is Pure D, top-grade, high-octane entertainment. Better than the zoo, finer than the circus, pratfalls, fist-fights, clowns, animals—what could be better? It's representative democracy, Texas-style, in full-blooded action. As former state senator Carl Parker used to say: If you took all the fools out of the Legislature, it wouldn't be a representative body anymore. —January, 1999

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Jenga Master…

-

CHEERS to January! Anyone who enjoys winter sports is in heaven this month. And hot clam chowder (or your favorite soup, since it's Soup Month) on a frigid, snowy day is unbeatable. Nancy Pelosi maintains her grip on the Speaker's gavel, passing significant legislation while holding on tight to the articles of impeachment until Moscow Mitch can guarantee a fair trial with witnesses and documents.

January is named after the two-headed god Janus. And ladies: they’re single!

Plus: minimum wage hikes kick in all over the damn place, including Maine! It’s Clean Your Computer Month! Be Kind to Food Servers Month! FDR's birthday! Australia Day! National Pie Day! California Dried Plum Digestive Health Month! Marijuana may become legal (or "more legal") in nearly a dozen states! Oscar nominations! Golden Globes (this Sunday)! Next Thursday is Static Electricity Day, aka The Day the Cat Disappears Into the Closet and Doesn't Come Out Until the Day After Static Electricity Day.

We get a "Full Wolf Moon" on the 10th! MLK Jr. Day is the 20th, the same day that we'll be exactly one year from—Lord willing—the swearing-in of Trump's Democratic replacement! Here’s an interesting bit of trivia: Saturday is National Trivia Day! And best of all, this month exclamation points are buy-one-get-one-free!!! Whee!!! What fun!!!

JEERS to January. Donald Trump is still president and the endless Democratic primary season isn’t even close to over. Anyone know how to safely induce a coma ‘til November 3rd? (Oh, right…silly me. Just turn on the Hallmark Channel.)

JEERS to unhappy gatherings. If you remember going through the Iran hostage crisis half a lifetime ago (the dad of one of my classmates was among the detainees, so it's still pretty vivid to me), thoughts of "not again" were probably smacking your brain in the lobes Tuesday as an angry mob tried to seize the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, because…

…the US carried out airstrikes on five facilities in Iraq and Syria that it says are tied to the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah, killing dozens of people. US officials hold Kataib Hezbollah responsible for a growing number of rocket attacks against American facilities in Iraq. […] The weekend's airstrikes have strained relations between Washington and Baghdad. Iraqi officials accuse the US of attacking without sufficient evidence, of violating Iraqi sovereignty and of threatening the country's security.

Things have settled down a little bit from the height of the hostilities. Instead of shouting "Death to America," the rioters are now murmuring "Your Popeye's Chicken is overrated."

CHEERS to thinning the herd. The end is finally in sight, kids. Primary voters will start voting next month, and the stragglers will start dropping out. As we start out a new decade, let's remind ourselves of the current list of Democratic candidates still in the race:

Elizabeth Warren John Delaney Julian Castro (Via Thinking Fella, Julian just dropped out) Marianne Williamson Cory Booker Michael Bennett Andrew Yang Mike Bloomberg Amy Klobuchar Joe Biden Tulsi Gabbard Bernie Sanders Deval Patrick Pete Buttigieg Tom Steyer

Verdict: too many billionaires, not enough Kamalas.

CHEERS to more time. Here’s a rather eye-popping statistic, courtesy of Kossack brainwrap (aka caped ACA Signups crusader Charles Gaba): Thanks to state exchange rules and deadline extensions for various reasons, nearly 1-in-4 Americans can still sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage. You can dive into the details here while I post his graphic giving you an idea where the exchanges are still open for business:

So remember: as far as 2020 ACA signups go, the fat, diabetic, atherosclerotic lady with gout and irritable bowel syndrome hasn’t sung yet. (Not to be a buttinski, but I’d strongly recommend she bump herself up to a silver plan before she does.)

CHEERS to routing the redcoats. On January 2, 1777, during our War of Independence, George Washington's army drove back a British attack at the Battle of Assunpink Creek and Municipal Airport near Trenton, New Jersey. This was the follow-up to Washington's famous crossing of the Delaware, where he defeated the Hessians by using the aroma of fresh pan-fried wienerschnitzel to lure them into a giant pit:

General William Howe, the British Commander-in-Chief of North America was furious with the defeat at Trenton. He canceled Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis' scheduled leave to Britain for the winter and ordered him to Princeton immediately. […] Washington's men held back three assaults from the British, felling hundreds of British soldiers in the process, causing Cornwallis to hold a council to decide what to do. … Washington took advantage of the break. … When Cornwallis arose in the morning, to his horror, Washington's entire army was gone.

You might say Cornwallis got his...Assunpink handed to him. Ha Ha Ha!!! (Aren't you glad C&J is around for a whole 'nother year of this? Me, too.)

JEERS to the adventures of Grifty McGrifter. Disgraced scamvangelist, alleged rapist, convicted felon, and Trump cult surrogate Jim Bakker celebrates another spin around planet earth today. You'd think that getting massively busted for fraud and conspiracy in the 90s might set him on the straight and narrow path. But you would be wrong. He became the Colonel Sanders of End Times slop buckets literally called "Stayin' Alive." And his lonely, gullible flock is eating 'em up:

-

Bakker turns 80 today. Clearly God is in no rush to call him home. Smart lady.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: January 2, 2010

JEERS to vertigo. If you suffer from it, you'll probably want to steer clear of the world's tallest skyscraper—the Burj Dubai—which opens today:

[T]he final height of the Burj Dubai—Arabic for Dubai Tower—remained a closely guarded secret on the eve of its opening. At more than 2,625 feet, it long ago vanquished its nearest rival, the Taipei 101 in Taiwan. The Burj's record-seeking developers didn't stop there. The building boasts the most stories and highest occupied floor of any building in the world, and ranks as the world's tallest structure, beating out a television mast in North Dakota. Its observation deck—on floor 124—also sets a record.

We hear the view of the greenhouse gases is something you'll be telling your grandkids about for years.

-

And just one more…

JEERS to more of Mr. Maniac’s maniacal manure. As promised, here’s the bottom half of this month’s record-breaking list of people and things that made Trump look like an even bigger jackass in December:

How high will Bullshit Mountain get in 2020? Grab a pair of binoculars and stay tuned.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Greta Thunberg Says She Would Have Turned Down a Meeting With Bill in Portland Maine in the Cheers and Jeers Kiddie Pool: 'I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time' —Mediaite

-

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1908629