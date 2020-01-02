The Genocidal Regime Is Still in Power : Assad Forces Push into Idlib, Last Rebel Stronghold

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

The United Nations says a quarter of a million people have fled the Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid groups are now warning the offensive in Idlib could become the worst humanitarian crisis in the nine-year war in Syria. Nearly 200,000 Syrian civilians have fled toward the Turkish border as Syrian government ground troops advance into Idlib, the last major rebel-held territory, where about 3 million people live. Displaced civilians have sought refuge in several camps along the border, where they struggle with harsh winter conditions, flooding and mud due to heavy rainfall. We get an update from Yassin al-Haj Saleh, a Syrian writer, dissident and former political prisoner, and Loubna Mrie, a Syrian writer, photographer and activist who worked in Idlib from 2012 to 2014 for Reuters. “The genocidal regime is still in power,” Yassin al-Haj Saleh says. “It is more powerful now than ever because now it is a protectorate of the Russians and the Iranians.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/2/syria_idlib_offensive_russia_assad