The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Genocidal Regime Is Still in Power : Assad Forces Push into Idlib, Last Rebel Stronghold

Category: World Hits: 2

The United Nations says a quarter of a million people have fled the Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid groups are now warning the offensive in Idlib could become the worst humanitarian crisis in the nine-year war in Syria. Nearly 200,000 Syrian civilians have fled toward the Turkish border as Syrian government ground troops advance into Idlib, the last major rebel-held territory, where about 3 million people live. Displaced civilians have sought refuge in several camps along the border, where they struggle with harsh winter conditions, flooding and mud due to heavy rainfall. We get an update from Yassin al-Haj Saleh, a Syrian writer, dissident and former political prisoner, and Loubna Mrie, a Syrian writer, photographer and activist who worked in Idlib from 2012 to 2014 for Reuters. “The genocidal regime is still in power,” Yassin al-Haj Saleh says. “It is more powerful now than ever because now it is a protectorate of the Russians and the Iranians.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/2/syria_idlib_offensive_russia_assad

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version