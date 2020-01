Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 21:07 Hits: 2

At the end of 2016, during Affordable Care Act open enrollment for 2017, the Internal Revenue Service sent a letter to 3.9 million people who had not signed up for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/how-a-simple-letter-from-the-irs-on-health-coverage-saved-lives/